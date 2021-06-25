Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Knife attack in German city leaves 3 dead, suspect arrested

German police say several people have been killed and others injured in a knife attack in the...
German police say several people have been killed and others injured in a knife attack in the southern city of Wuerzburg on Friday.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — A man armed with a long knife killed three people and injured five others, some seriously, in Germany’s southern city of Wuerzburg on Friday before being shot by police and arrested, authorities said.

Police identified the suspect as a 24-year-old Somali man living in Wuerzburg. His life was not in danger from his gunshot wound, they said.

Bavaria’s top security official Joachim Herrmann said the injured include a young boy, whose father was probably among the dead.

The suspect was in psychiatric treatment before the attack and had been known to police, Herrmann said. There was no immediate word on a possible motive.

Videos posted on social media showed pedestrians surrounding the attacker and trying to hold him at bay with chairs and sticks.

A woman who said she had witnessed the incident told German RTL television that the police then stepped in.

“He had a really big knife with him and was attacking people,” Julia Runze said. “And then many people tried to throw chairs or umbrellas or cellphones at him and stop him.”

“The police then approached him and I think a shot was fired, you could hear that clearly.”

Police spokeswoman Kerstin Kunick said officers were alerted around 5 p.m. (1500 GMT) to a knife attack on Barbarossa Square in the center of the city. Würzburg is a city of about 130,000 people located between Munich and Frankfurt.

Bavaria’s governor Markus Soeder expressed shock at the news of the attack. “We grieve with the victims and their families,” he wrote on Twitter.

“A big thank you and respect for the spirited intervention by many citizens, who confronted the suspected attacker in a determined way,” Soeder added. “And also to all first responders for their work at the scene.”

Almost five years ago a 17-year-old refugee from Afghanistan wounded four people with an ax on a train near Wuerzburg. He then fled and attacked a woman passer-by before police shot him dead.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wylie Park was temporarily closed Friday after a "suspicious object" was found in the park.
Authorities: Explosive device set to “activate at a later time” in Aberdeen’s Wylie Park
"But when I got to that photo of the guy who shot himself in the note that said forgive me, it...
Man discovers gruesome evidence photos on cameras purchased from City of Huron auction
DMV
New driving laws for South Dakota teenagers start July 1
Zhanna Ana Ohanesyan
LifeScape employee facing abuse charge for allegedly dragging 14-year-old
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death

Latest News

The rubble is seen at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25,...
Theories abound on why a Florida condo high-rise collapsed
New video from the January 6 Capitol riot shows a man convicted of statutory rape heckling...
GRAPHIC: New video of Capitol riot shows man heckling police
New video from the January 6 Capitol riot shows a man convicted of statutory rape heckling...
GRAPHIC: New video from Capitol riot shows man heckling police
A makeshift memorial bears photos of some of the missing people that hangs from a fence, near...
Victims in Miami condo collapse came from around the world
In this Nov. 25, 2020, file photo, a traveler awaits for transportation at the Los Angeles...
Man jumps from moving plane at Los Angeles airport