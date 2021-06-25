Graphic photos left on City of Huron camera spark controversy for victims rights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Marsy’s Law, an initiated measure approved by South Dakota voters to protect victims was approved in 2016. Holly Wethor is a former victim of abuse and an advocate for Marsy’s law. When she heard about the claim of crime-related photos still on cameras sold on a city of Huron online auction, her heart went out to those victims.

“What I would be feeling would be hurt and angry, upset. I would want to go to my counselor right away and see what we can do something about it, Go to law enforcement and complain as to why this wasn’t taken care of, because it’s very, very valuable information that shouldn’t have been shared,” said Wethor.

Wether is concerned those involved could be revictimized if their privacy is in jeopardy.

“That’s personal information that should have been protected, Some family members don’t know and some friends don’t know what you’ve personally been through so that’s a huge part of the healing process for a victim, is that privacy,” said Wethor.

Assistant South Dakota Attorney General Tim Bormann states that it is up to each agency for the wiping and resetting of equipment. We’ve checked with towns across the state of South Dakota to see how other cities manage data on memory devices before disposal or resale.

Most cities physically remove and destroy memory devices, including:

The cities of Pierre, Rapid City, Brookings, Sioux Falls, and Mitchell. The City of Aberdeen uses a device to destroy hard drives and other electronic memory when they retire equipment.

The City of Sioux Falls also removes and destroys their memory devices. Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens reveals how the city crime lab provides privacy.

“The only DSLR cameras that are used are their crime lab, and they don’t ever get rid of their cameras, they just keep them so they have different memory cards and once they upload the pictures in the case file their memory card gets wiped clean and then gets reused again so it’s constantly being overwritten,” said Clemens

Yankton reuses data storage within their city offices or they destroy it before disposal.

The City of Watertown goes beyond deleting information by zeroing out the hard drives.

Vermillion’s IT director has retired. Staff is uncertain of what the process was and has no planned sales until 2022.

The state forensic lab in Pierre does not surplus anything. Any electronic storage type device is either retained as evidence or returned to the originating agency.

In Huron, the city declined an interview. Beadle County States Attorney Michael Moore advocated for Marsy’s Law by appearing in a commercial, asking for South Dakotans to vote in favor of the initiated measure in 2016. He pulled over from driving to join us on a zoom call.

“I was disappointed to hear the news that this got out there,” said Moore.

His first concern is for the victims and families in the photos.

“Obviously they’re entitled to know things, they’re entitled to privacy. This is a huge breach of their privacy that these photos like this would come out. It generally doesn’t happen. It shouldn’t happen,” said Moore. “That’s my number one concern is trying to ensure that their rights are protected and in this case what happened isn’t protecting their rights but what we’re trying to do what we can to let them know and keep them informed as this unfolds.”

Ultimately, Moore says it will be up to the City of Huron to decide.

“We obviously can work with the city. The city is a separate entity from what I do,” said Moore. “I’m an elected official for the county, so I really have no authority over what the city does or the actions they take but we have good communication.”

Moore says he’s been in touch with the city to identify the years of the photos and potential victims and families to be contacted.

Here are the statements from various cities with specific details of how information is kept private on equipment about to be discarded or made available for resale.

State Crime Lab in Pierre

When/if a computer is sent to surplus that was used to investigate child sexual exploitation cases the hard drives are removed from the device and destroyed. The chassis and other hardware is then surplused. That same process is followed with copiers and any other devices that contain storage media.

As far as digital cameras, if a camera is assigned to staff which may end up being surplus, all memory cards are removed and destroyed.

Computers for our agents are assigned in and out from our internal IT team, in those instances, all hard drives are removed and shredded. In the case of a copier, a 3 cycle wipe is used.

The forensic lab does not surplus anything, any electronic storage type device they come into possession of is either retained as evidence or returned to the originating agency who then would have the responsibility for what may come after. -Tim Bormann, Assistant Attorney General

Rapid City

All storage devices are removed and physically destroyed before any city computer goes to surplus. When a computer is surplused, it’s on the purchaser to obtain a new hard drive and software for the PC.

-Brendyn Medina

Brookings

When we prepare an electronic for disposal or surplus sale we remove the hard drives and they are destroyed.

-Chelsie Bakken, Brookings Public Information Officer

Vermillion

Unfortunately, the person who manages this aspect within the city retired very recently. At the moment we are not 100% certain how he prepared or the process they went through.

Our next Auction is scheduled as well for these items next year in May 2022.

-Stone Conley, Vermillion city Management Assistant

Sioux Falls

“The City of Sioux Falls Information Technology Division has developed a standardized process for the disposal of technology assets and follows guidelines for media sanitization set forth in NIST Special Publication 800-88. The City currently outsources the destruction of digital storage media (e.g., computer hard drives); contractual language with the selected vendor also requires their adherence to NIST SR 800-88 standards. The vendor provides the City with a certificate of destruction, including an itemized list of all assets destroyed within each lot.” -Mike Grigsby, Director, Innovation and Technology Department, City of Sioux Falls

-BryAnn Becker Knecht, Mayor’s Office communications Coordinator

Yankton

We remove any physical data storage media (hard drives, memory cards, etc.) from electronic devices and either reuse within the City or destroy prior to selling or disposing of the equipment as surplus.

-Duane Johnson, Information & Technology Services Director

City of Pierre

Hard drives are stripped from all of our devices, wiped, and then destroyed at our solid waste facility.

Bodycam files go directly to cloud storage (third party). The data is managed through a retention policy that, based on need, eliminates the data on specified timelines. For instance, data needed for an ongoing court case is stored longer than data collected from a routine traffic stop that resulted in no citation.

-Brooke Bohnenkamp

Mitchell

Hard drives are removed and destroyed. Copy and fax machines also have internal memory removed and destroyed, as well as cell phones.

- Chief Mike Koster

Watertown

Hard drives are pulled, erased and a process to zero out the memory also takes place.

- Spensor TenEyck, IT Techonology Director

Aberdeen

Austin Vaughn, the network administrator uses a drill bit type device to destroy all memory and hard drives before disposal.

- IT Department.

