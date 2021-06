SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries looked to take down the Houston Apollos at the Birdcage on Thursday. The last game of the three game series.

The game was tied 1-1 going into the 5th inning until runs started pouring in for the birds thanks to a grand slam by Zane Gurwitz.

Canaries win 12-7.

