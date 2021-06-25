LifeScape employee facing abuse charge for allegedly dragging 14-year-old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A LifeScape employee is facing an abuse charge in connection to an incident at the facility on Wednesday.

Sioux Falls Police say Zhanna Ana Ohanesyan allegedly dragged a 14-year-old girl across the floor, causing the girl to suffer rug burns. Ohanesyan was arrested on Thursday.

According to a LinkedIn page, Ohanesyan is a supervisor at LifeScape in Sioux Falls.

LifeScape’s CEO Steve Watkins gave the following statement to Dakota News Now:

LifeScape is proud of our mission of empowering people to live their best lives. We are aware of an employee who is now the subject of criminal legal proceedings. We are completing an internal review of the incident and are cooperating fully with police investigators. Out of respect for the legal process we will not be commenting further at this time.

Ohanesyan, 40, is facing abuse or cruelty to a minor.

No other details on the incident have been released.

