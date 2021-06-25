Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Make-A-Wish grants South Dakota Air National Guard wish for Sioux Falls teen

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls teenager living with a rare disorder received a special gift Thursday.

Noah is 14 and is one of 87 people in the world diagnosed with a rare respiratory disorder. Make-A-Wish South Dakota surprised Noah with his wish at the South Dakota Air National Guard base in Sioux Falls.

He was able to suit up with the 114th fighter wing and take a ride in a jet

“This is just outstanding, all the things that make a wish does for us. I can’t even, just the first part of this day already has been so great and would be enough just in itself but there is more to come today. That is really hard to fathom,” says Noah’s parents, Rachel and Randall.

Since 1984, Make-A-Wish South Dakota has granted more than 1,500 wishes to kids in the state.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"But when I got to that photo of the guy who shot himself in the note that said forgive me, it...
Man discovers gruesome evidence photos on cameras purchased from City of Huron auction
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
Report: Over 600 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
Thomas Beesley
UPDATE: Missing, endangered Humboldt man found

Latest News

Man killed in single-vehicle crash near Hoven
The Sioux Falls Home Expo is taking place at that Sioux Falls Convention Center June 25-27.
Sioux Falls Home Expo provides home owners the opportunity to make improvements
File
South Dakota’s public universities submit budget proposals to Board of Regents
Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said one person was sent to the hospital...
One person injured in three-vehicle crash in Lincoln County
Sioux Falls police are looking for Jasmine Williams, who they say is a runaway.
Sioux Falls police search for 13-year-old girl