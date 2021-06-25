Make-A-Wish grants South Dakota Air National Guard wish for Sioux Falls teen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls teenager living with a rare disorder received a special gift Thursday.

Noah is 14 and is one of 87 people in the world diagnosed with a rare respiratory disorder. Make-A-Wish South Dakota surprised Noah with his wish at the South Dakota Air National Guard base in Sioux Falls.

He was able to suit up with the 114th fighter wing and take a ride in a jet

“This is just outstanding, all the things that make a wish does for us. I can’t even, just the first part of this day already has been so great and would be enough just in itself but there is more to come today. That is really hard to fathom,” says Noah’s parents, Rachel and Randall.

Since 1984, Make-A-Wish South Dakota has granted more than 1,500 wishes to kids in the state.

