Man killed in single-vehicle crash near Hoven

(WCAX)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HOVEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say one person is dead and another is hurt after a crash in central South Dakota.

The accident happened Thursday afternoon on S.D. Highway 47 five miles west of Hoven, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

A 2003 Chevy Malibu was headed south when the driver lost control. The car hit an approach to a field and rolled.

Trooper say one occupant of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Another occupant of the car, a 23-year-old woman, received minor injuries. Her seat belt use is under investigation.

Investigators are still working to determine which person was driving the vehicle.

