Man killed in single-vehicle crash near Hoven

HOVEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say one person is dead and another is hurt after a crash in central South Dakota.

The accident happened Thursday afternoon on S.D. Highway 47 five miles west of Hoven, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

A 2003 Chevy Malibu was headed south when the driver lost control. The car hit an approach to a field and rolled.

Trooper say one occupant of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Another occupant of the car, a 23-year-old woman, received minor injuries. Her seat belt use is under investigation.

Investigators are still working to determine which person was driving the vehicle.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.