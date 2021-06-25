Mayor TenHaken appoints Sioux Falls’ next police chief
Jun. 25, 2021
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken has appointed the city’s next police chief.
Lt. Jonathan Thum has been appointed by the mayor. Thum is currently a lieutenant with the police department.
In April, Chief Burns announced his plans to retire in July, after 25 years of service.
Looking forward to your leadership, Chief Thum. #OneSiouxFalls pic.twitter.com/n4z9VgPuWr— Paul TenHaken (@paultenhaken) June 25, 2021
Lt. Thum’s appointment requires the advice and consent of the City Council, which will be presented at the July 6, 2021, Council Meeting.
