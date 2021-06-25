Avera Medical Minute
Mayor TenHaken appoints Sioux Falls’ next police chief

Jonathan Thum
Jonathan Thum(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken has appointed the city’s next police chief.

Lt. Jonathan Thum has been appointed by the mayor. Thum is currently a lieutenant with the police department.

In April, Chief Burns announced his plans to retire in July, after 25 years of service.

Lt. Thum’s appointment requires the advice and consent of the City Council, which will be presented at the July 6, 2021, Council Meeting.

