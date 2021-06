Most popular baby names in every state

Each state has its own distinct culture, from architectural styles to signature dishes. These fads and trends inevitably spread out regionally and beyond, urged along by social media, news coverage, and popular culture at large. But while there are unmistakably shared American trends, individual states show variations—some subtle, some apparent—in what their residents favor. When it comes to baby names, regional preferences and rich diversity are apparent even when there are common threads stretching coast to coast. The difference is that while the popularity of different names may change, people who are assigned those names will have them forever.

Today, more parents than ever are choosing unusual names for their children. In 1940, 20% of male babies were given a top-five most popular name in the nation, according to a 2016 report from Goldman Sachs. In 2014, only 4% of male babies were named with a top-five moniker. Researchers believe the internet may have something to do with the shift: Parents now have easy access to name data and can choose a statistically unique name if that is something they value.

Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five—or to find inspiration for naming your baby.

Alabama

Ava (for girls, 293 babies born); William (for boys, 369 babies born) Olivia (for girls, 259 babies born); James (for boys, 328 babies born) Harper (for girls, 204 babies born); John (for boys, 285 babies born) Emma (for girls, 202 babies born); Elijah (for boys, 279 babies born) Amelia (for girls, 183 babies born); Noah (for boys, 242 babies born)

Alaska

Aurora (for girls, 45 babies born); Oliver (for boys, 53 babies born) Amelia (for girls, 43 babies born); Logan (for boys, 43 babies born) Charlotte (for girls, 43 babies born); Liam (for boys, 41 babies born) Olivia (for girls, 43 babies born); Benjamin (for boys, 39 babies born) Sophia (for girls, 40 babies born); Michael (for boys, 38 babies born)

Arizona

Emma (for girls, 459 babies born); Liam (for boys, 458 babies born) Olivia (for girls, 412 babies born); Noah (for boys, 379 babies born) Mia (for girls, 367 babies born); Sebastian (for boys, 350 babies born) Isabella (for girls, 366 babies born); Benjamin (for boys, 296 babies born) Sophia (for girls, 359 babies born); Oliver (for boys, 296 babies born)

Arkansas

Ava (for girls, 169 babies born); Noah (for boys, 159 babies born) Olivia (for girls, 152 babies born); Elijah (for boys, 158 babies born) Emma (for girls, 146 babies born); William (for boys, 155 babies born) Amelia (for girls, 124 babies born); Liam (for boys, 134 babies born) Harper (for girls, 118 babies born); Oliver (for boys, 125 babies born)

California

Emma (for girls, 2,722 babies born); Noah (for boys, 2,555 babies born) Mia (for girls, 2,484 babies born); Liam (for boys, 2,405 babies born) Olivia (for girls, 2,456 babies born); Sebastian (for boys, 2,204 babies born) Isabella (for girls, 2,193 babies born); Mateo (for boys, 2,097 babies born) Sophia (for girls, 2,152 babies born); Ethan (for boys, 2,052 babies born)

Colorado

Olivia (for girls, 325 babies born); Liam (for boys, 331 babies born) Emma (for girls, 266 babies born); Oliver (for boys, 274 babies born) Charlotte (for girls, 265 babies born); William (for boys, 266 babies born) Evelyn (for girls, 222 babies born); Noah (for boys, 239 babies born) Isabella (for girls, 213 babies born); Benjamin (for boys, 228 babies born)

Connecticut

Olivia (for girls, 203 babies born); Noah (for boys, 236 babies born) Emma (for girls, 200 babies born); Liam (for boys, 219 babies born) Isabella (for girls, 181 babies born); Benjamin (for boys, 177 babies born) Charlotte (for girls, 170 babies born); Logan (for boys, 166 babies born) Ava (for girls, 167 babies born); Lucas (for boys, 164 babies born)

Delaware

Ava (for girls, 49 babies born); Liam (for boys, 63 babies born) Isabella (for girls, 47 babies born); Noah (for boys, 59 babies born) Charlotte (for girls, 43 babies born); Mason (for boys, 49 babies born) Olivia (for girls, 43 babies born); Logan (for boys, 45 babies born) Sophia (for girls, 40 babies born); James (for boys, 43 babies born)

Florida

Isabella (for girls, 1,262 babies born); Liam (for boys, 1,428 babies born) Emma (for girls, 1,215 babies born); Noah (for boys, 1,290 babies born) Olivia (for girls, 1,111 babies born); Lucas (for boys, 1,094 babies born) Sophia (for girls, 1,022 babies born); Elijah (for boys, 934 babies born) Mia (for girls, 944 babies born); Logan (for boys, 833 babies born)

Georgia

Ava (for girls, 671 babies born); William (for boys, 639 babies born) Olivia (for girls, 520 babies born); Noah (for boys, 624 babies born) Emma (for girls, 514 babies born); Liam (for boys, 536 babies born) Amelia (for girls, 423 babies born); Elijah (for boys, 535 babies born) Isabella (for girls, 419 babies born); James (for boys, 486 babies born)

Hawaii

Emma (for girls, 65 babies born); Liam (for boys, 80 babies born) Isabella (for girls, 60 babies born); Noah (for boys, 69 babies born) Aria (for girls, 54 babies born); Elijah (for boys, 51 babies born) Mila (for girls, 50 babies born); Logan (for boys, 49 babies born) Olivia (for girls, 50 babies born); Ethan (for boys, 46 babies born)

Idaho

Olivia (for girls, 101 babies born); Liam (for boys, 118 babies born) Emma (for girls, 95 babies born); Oliver (for boys, 111 babies born) Evelyn (for girls, 86 babies born); Henry (for boys, 84 babies born) Harper (for girls, 86 babies born); William (for boys, 84 babies born) Charlotte (for girls, 82 babies born); James (for boys, 83 babies born)

Illinois

Olivia (for girls, 717 babies born); Noah (for boys, 716 babies born) Emma (for girls, 643 babies born); Liam (for boys, 710 babies born) Ava (for girls, 596 babies born); Oliver (for boys, 585 babies born) Isabella (for girls, 570 babies born); Benjamin (for boys, 548 babies born) Sophia (for girls, 559 babies born); Alexander (for boys, 529 babies born)

Indiana

Emma (for girls, 396 babies born); Oliver (for boys, 400 babies born) Olivia (for girls, 339 babies born); Liam (for boys, 399 babies born) Amelia (for girls, 336 babies born); Noah (for boys, 360 babies born) Charlotte (for girls, 327 babies born); Elijah (for boys, 321 babies born) Ava (for girls, 314 babies born); William (for boys, 310 babies born)

Iowa

Harper (for girls, 160 babies born); Oliver (for boys, 185 babies born) Evelyn (for girls, 158 babies born); Liam (for boys, 175 babies born) Emma (for girls, 156 babies born); Henry (for boys, 167 babies born) Charlotte (for girls, 152 babies born); William (for boys, 162 babies born) Olivia (for girls, 146 babies born); Owen (for boys, 156 babies born)

Kansas

Olivia (for girls, 191 babies born); Liam (for boys, 179 babies born) Emma (for girls, 174 babies born); Oliver (for boys, 176 babies born) Charlotte (for girls, 158 babies born); Henry (for boys, 159 babies born) Evelyn (for girls, 138 babies born); William (for boys, 149 babies born) Ava (for girls, 136 babies born); Mason (for boys, 127 babies born)

Kentucky

Emma (for girls, 252 babies born); William (for boys, 290 babies born) Olivia (for girls, 243 babies born); Liam (for boys, 264 babies born) Ava (for girls, 232 babies born); Elijah (for boys, 243 babies born) Harper (for girls, 229 babies born); Noah (for boys, 241 babies born) Amelia (for girls, 198 babies born); Grayson (for boys, 224 babies born)

Louisiana

Ava (for girls, 278 babies born); Noah (for boys, 273 babies born) Olivia (for girls, 246 babies born); Liam (for boys, 258 babies born) Emma (for girls, 226 babies born); Elijah (for boys, 241 babies born) Amelia (for girls, 220 babies born); James (for boys, 218 babies born) Harper (for girls, 175 babies born); William (for boys, 203 babies born)

Maine

Charlotte (for girls, 81 babies born); Oliver (for boys, 77 babies born) Amelia (for girls, 73 babies born); Liam (for boys, 72 babies born) Emma (for girls, 67 babies born); Owen (for boys, 66 babies born) Harper (for girls, 67 babies born); Wyatt (for boys, 62 babies born) Olivia (for girls, 56 babies born); Henry (for boys, 61 babies born)

Maryland

Ava (for girls, 312 babies born); Liam (for boys, 359 babies born) Olivia (for girls, 265 babies born); Noah (for boys, 336 babies born) Charlotte (for girls, 254 babies born); William (for boys, 265 babies born) Emma (for girls, 251 babies born); Dylan (for boys, 262 babies born) Sophia (for girls, 232 babies born); Ethan (for boys, 251 babies born)

Massachusetts

Emma (for girls, 405 babies born); Benjamin (for boys, 426 babies born) Olivia (for girls, 394 babies born); Liam (for boys, 394 babies born) Charlotte (for girls, 336 babies born); James (for boys, 371 babies born) Sophia (for girls, 336 babies born); Lucas (for boys, 363 babies born) Isabella (for girls, 299 babies born); William (for boys, 362 babies born)

Michigan

Olivia (for girls, 502 babies born); Noah (for boys, 500 babies born) Ava (for girls, 493 babies born); Oliver (for boys, 486 babies born) Emma (for girls, 482 babies born); Liam (for boys, 468 babies born) Charlotte (for girls, 446 babies born); Benjamin (for boys, 442 babies born) Amelia (for girls, 403 babies born); William (for boys, 419 babies born)

Minnesota

Evelyn (for girls, 314 babies born); Henry (for boys, 379 babies born) Olivia (for girls, 305 babies born); Oliver (for boys, 328 babies born) Charlotte (for girls, 289 babies born); William (for boys, 298 babies born) Emma (for girls, 287 babies born); Liam (for boys, 289 babies born) Harper (for girls, 261 babies born); Theodore (for boys, 271 babies born)

Mississippi

Ava (for girls, 217 babies born); John (for boys, 193 babies born) Olivia (for girls, 126 babies born); William (for boys, 192 babies born) Emma (for girls, 125 babies born); Noah (for boys, 158 babies born) Amelia (for girls, 109 babies born); Elijah (for boys, 153 babies born) Skylar (for girls, 101 babies born); James (for boys, 153 babies born)

Missouri

Olivia (for girls, 343 babies born); Liam (for boys, 356 babies born) Emma (for girls, 307 babies born); Oliver (for boys, 349 babies born) Charlotte (for girls, 300 babies born); William (for boys, 345 babies born) Harper (for girls, 297 babies born); Henry (for boys, 331 babies born) Ava (for girls, 296 babies born); Noah (for boys, 281 babies born)

Montana

Harper (for girls, 63 babies born); Liam (for boys, 55 babies born) Olivia (for girls, 54 babies born); William (for boys, 49 babies born) Emma (for girls, 53 babies born); Noah (for boys, 48 babies born) Charlotte (for girls, 37 babies born); Oliver (for boys, 47 babies born) Abigail (for girls, 36 babies born); Henry (for boys, 46 babies born)

Nebraska

Olivia (for girls, 128 babies born); Liam (for boys, 127 babies born) Emma (for girls, 124 babies born); Henry (for boys, 122 babies born) Evelyn (for girls, 114 babies born); Oliver (for boys, 119 babies born) Charlotte (for girls, 109 babies born); William (for boys, 104 babies born) Harper (for girls, 103 babies born); Jack (for boys, 98 babies born)

Nevada

Emma (for girls, 171 babies born); Liam (for boys, 205 babies born) Isabella (for girls, 157 babies born); Noah (for boys, 175 babies born) Olivia (for girls, 157 babies born); Sebastian (for boys, 148 babies born) Sophia (for girls, 149 babies born); Elijah (for boys, 147 babies born) Ava (for girls, 135 babies born); Daniel (for boys, 140 babies born)

New Hampshire

Olivia (for girls, 87 babies born); Oliver (for boys, 78 babies born) Charlotte (for girls, 73 babies born); Jackson (for boys, 76 babies born) Emma (for girls, 67 babies born); Mason (for boys, 74 babies born) Ava (for girls, 58 babies born); Liam (for boys, 72 babies born) Amelia (for girls, 57 babies born); Henry (for boys, 64 babies born)

New Jersey

Emma (for girls, 500 babies born); Liam (for boys, 662 babies born) Isabella (for girls, 485 babies born); Noah (for boys, 525 babies born) Olivia (for girls, 483 babies born); Jacob (for boys, 466 babies born) Mia (for girls, 418 babies born); Michael (for boys, 451 babies born) Ava (for girls, 416 babies born); Matthew (for boys, 447 babies born)

New Mexico

Isabella (for girls, 94 babies born); Noah (for boys, 122 babies born) Sophia (for girls, 92 babies born); Liam (for boys, 117 babies born) Mia (for girls, 90 babies born); Elijah (for boys, 89 babies born) Emma (for girls, 88 babies born); Mateo (for boys, 87 babies born) Olivia (for girls, 84 babies born); Logan (for boys, 84 babies born)

New York

Emma (for girls, 1,095 babies born); Liam (for boys, 1,509 babies born) Olivia (for girls, 1,083 babies born); Noah (for boys, 1,268 babies born) Isabella (for girls, 1,001 babies born); Jacob (for boys, 1,010 babies born) Sophia (for girls, 963 babies born); Lucas (for boys, 996 babies born) Mia (for girls, 863 babies born); Ethan (for boys, 968 babies born)

North Carolina

Ava (for girls, 629 babies born); Noah (for boys, 615 babies born) Emma (for girls, 580 babies born); William (for boys, 603 babies born) Olivia (for girls, 530 babies born); Liam (for boys, 576 babies born) Charlotte (for girls, 437 babies born); James (for boys, 522 babies born) Harper (for girls, 428 babies born); Elijah (for boys, 458 babies born)

North Dakota

Olivia (for girls, 63 babies born); Oliver (for boys, 57 babies born) Emma (for girls, 60 babies born); Henry (for boys, 55 babies born) Harper (for girls, 60 babies born); Owen (for boys, 49 babies born) Charlotte (for girls, 49 babies born); Hudson (for boys, 47 babies born) Amelia (for girls, 44 babies born); Easton (for boys, 45 babies born)

Ohio

Ava (for girls, 633 babies born); Liam (for boys, 681 babies born) Emma (for girls, 612 babies born); Noah (for boys, 582 babies born) Olivia (for girls, 600 babies born); William (for boys, 542 babies born) Amelia (for girls, 548 babies born); Oliver (for boys, 536 babies born) Harper (for girls, 534 babies born); Owen (for boys, 515 babies born)

Oklahoma

Emma (for girls, 218 babies born); Liam (for boys, 218 babies born) Olivia (for girls, 205 babies born); Noah (for boys, 210 babies born) Ava (for girls, 177 babies born); William (for boys, 188 babies born) Isabella (for girls, 161 babies born); Oliver (for boys, 167 babies born) Harper (for girls, 154 babies born); Elijah (for boys, 166 babies born)

Oregon

Emma (for girls, 205 babies born); Oliver (for boys, 238 babies born) Olivia (for girls, 204 babies born); William (for boys, 196 babies born) Evelyn (for girls, 168 babies born); Benjamin (for boys, 189 babies born) Charlotte (for girls, 152 babies born); Henry (for boys, 183 babies born) Amelia (for girls, 150 babies born); Liam (for boys, 171 babies born)

Pennsylvania

Emma (for girls, 701 babies born); Liam (for boys, 738 babies born) Olivia (for girls, 608 babies born); Noah (for boys, 665 babies born) Ava (for girls, 561 babies born); Benjamin (for boys, 603 babies born) Charlotte (for girls, 536 babies born); Mason (for boys, 578 babies born) Sophia (for girls, 518 babies born); Michael (for boys, 572 babies born)

Rhode Island

Amelia (for girls, 66 babies born); Liam (for boys, 72 babies born) Olivia (for girls, 66 babies born); Noah (for boys, 62 babies born) Emma (for girls, 63 babies born); Benjamin (for boys, 54 babies born) Sophia (for girls, 59 babies born); Alexander (for boys, 53 babies born) Mia (for girls, 55 babies born); Oliver (for boys, 52 babies born)

South Carolina

Ava (for girls, 257 babies born); William (for boys, 325 babies born) Emma (for girls, 231 babies born); James (for boys, 266 babies born) Olivia (for girls, 230 babies born); Noah (for boys, 261 babies born) Charlotte (for girls, 210 babies born); Elijah (for boys, 253 babies born) Harper (for girls, 169 babies born); Liam (for boys, 251 babies born)

South Dakota

Harper (for girls, 60 babies born); Grayson (for boys, 59 babies born) Emma (for girls, 52 babies born); Henry (for boys, 59 babies born) Olivia (for girls, 48 babies born); Liam (for boys, 59 babies born) Charlotte (for girls, 44 babies born); Owen (for boys, 56 babies born) Ava (for girls, 41 babies born); Oliver (for boys, 54 babies born)

Tennessee

Emma (for girls, 420 babies born); William (for boys, 499 babies born) Ava (for girls, 399 babies born); James (for boys, 404 babies born) Olivia (for girls, 368 babies born); Liam (for boys, 386 babies born) Harper (for girls, 317 babies born); Noah (for boys, 382 babies born) Amelia (for girls, 310 babies born); Elijah (for boys, 375 babies born)

Texas

Emma (for girls, 2,152 babies born); Liam (for boys, 2,149 babies born) Isabella (for girls, 1,834 babies born); Noah (for boys, 1,902 babies born) Olivia (for girls, 1,789 babies born); Sebastian (for boys, 1,554 babies born) Mia (for girls, 1,649 babies born); Mateo (for boys, 1,546 babies born) Sophia (for girls, 1,618 babies born); Elijah (for boys, 1,458 babies born)

Utah

Olivia (for girls, 271 babies born); Oliver (for boys, 297 babies born) Charlotte (for girls, 228 babies born); William (for boys, 269 babies born) Emma (for girls, 219 babies born); Liam (for boys, 230 babies born) Evelyn (for girls, 180 babies born); James (for boys, 223 babies born) Lucy (for girls, 180 babies born); Henry (for boys, 205 babies born)

Vermont

Harper (for girls, 31 babies born); Oliver (for boys, 37 babies born) Charlotte (for girls, 27 babies born); Liam (for boys, 31 babies born) Evelyn (for girls, 27 babies born); Owen (for boys, 30 babies born) Emma (for girls, 25 babies born); Levi (for boys, 27 babies born) Nora (for girls, 25 babies born); Benjamin (for boys, 25 babies born)

Virginia

Ava (for girls, 460 babies born); William (for boys, 506 babies born) Olivia (for girls, 446 babies born); Liam (for boys, 503 babies born) Emma (for girls, 443 babies born); Noah (for boys, 468 babies born) Charlotte (for girls, 425 babies born); James (for boys, 427 babies born) Sophia (for girls, 351 babies born); Alexander (for boys, 369 babies born)

Washington

Olivia (for girls, 412 babies born); Liam (for boys, 438 babies born) Emma (for girls, 407 babies born); Oliver (for boys, 378 babies born) Evelyn (for girls, 325 babies born); William (for boys, 357 babies born) Amelia (for girls, 303 babies born); Noah (for boys, 350 babies born) Charlotte (for girls, 297 babies born); Henry (for boys, 341 babies born)

Washington D.C.

Ava (for girls, 54 babies born); William (for boys, 83 babies born) Olivia (for girls, 47 babies born); James (for boys, 79 babies born) Elizabeth (for girls, 45 babies born); Henry (for boys, 64 babies born) Emma (for girls, 42 babies born); Alexander (for boys, 61 babies born) Charlotte (for girls, 36 babies born); Benjamin (for boys, 59 babies born)

West Virginia

Emma (for girls, 103 babies born); Mason (for boys, 114 babies born) Olivia (for girls, 99 babies born); Liam (for boys, 99 babies born) Ava (for girls, 94 babies born); Elijah (for boys, 94 babies born) Harper (for girls, 91 babies born); Grayson (for boys, 92 babies born) Amelia (for girls, 82 babies born); Owen (for boys, 83 babies born)

Wisconsin

Evelyn (for girls, 302 babies born); Oliver (for boys, 353 babies born) Emma (for girls, 298 babies born); Liam (for boys, 321 babies born) Olivia (for girls, 265 babies born); Henry (for boys, 300 babies born) Harper (for girls, 260 babies born); William (for boys, 294 babies born) Charlotte (for girls, 252 babies born); Logan (for boys, 267 babies born)

Wyoming

Amelia (for girls, 26 babies born); Oliver (for boys, 33 babies born) Emma (for girls, 26 babies born); Logan (for boys, 29 babies born) Elizabeth (for girls, 24 babies born); Jackson (for boys, 28 babies born) Harper (for girls, 23 babies born); Lincoln (for boys, 26 babies born) Olivia (for girls, 22 babies born); Wyatt (for boys, 26 babies born)

