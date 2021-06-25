One person injured in three-vehicle crash in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person was injured after the car they were in was involved in a crash in Lincoln County Thursday night around 6:00 PM. Officials with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved three vehicles at the intersection of Highway 11 and 273rd Street, which is just west of Lake Alvin.

Deputies said a person driving a Mazda was eastbound on 273rd Street and went through the intersection of Highway 11 without yielding. A GMC van ended up t-boning the Mazda and pieces of the vehicles flew off and struck a Jeep nearby.

The driver of the Mazda was given a ticket for a stop sign violation. A passenger in the Mazda was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post on the crash is below with more photos of the incident.

