Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

One person injured in three-vehicle crash in Lincoln County

Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said one person was sent to the hospital...
Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said one person was sent to the hospital after a crash Thursday night.(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person was injured after the car they were in was involved in a crash in Lincoln County Thursday night around 6:00 PM. Officials with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved three vehicles at the intersection of Highway 11 and 273rd Street, which is just west of Lake Alvin.

Deputies said a person driving a Mazda was eastbound on 273rd Street and went through the intersection of Highway 11 without yielding. A GMC van ended up t-boning the Mazda and pieces of the vehicles flew off and struck a Jeep nearby.

The driver of the Mazda was given a ticket for a stop sign violation. A passenger in the Mazda was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post on the crash is below with more photos of the incident.

~Information Release~ What: Three vehicle injury crash Where: SD Hwy 11 & 273rd St. When: 6/24/21 6:02 PM LCSO...

Posted by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Canton, SD on Thursday, June 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"But when I got to that photo of the guy who shot himself in the note that said forgive me, it...
Man discovers gruesome evidence photos on cameras purchased from City of Huron auction
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
Report: Over 600 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
Thomas Beesley
UPDATE: Missing, endangered Humboldt man found

Latest News

Man killed in single-vehicle crash near Hoven
The Sioux Falls Home Expo is taking place at that Sioux Falls Convention Center June 25-27.
Sioux Falls Home Expo provides home owners the opportunity to make improvements
File
South Dakota’s public universities submit budget proposals to Board of Regents
Sioux Falls police are looking for Jasmine Williams, who they say is a runaway.
Sioux Falls police search for 13-year-old girl