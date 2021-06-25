Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

OYO Summer Landscape Tips

By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Aaron and Doug are talking about adding some color to your landscape.

There are certain plants, such as coneflowers, you can plant right now that enjoy lots of sunshine and well-drained soil. These plants don’t like to be over-watered. Coneflowers also attract lots of butterflies and birds.

Other plants, such as hydrangeas, prefer a little morning sunlight, then want to be in the shade during the heat of the day. Hydrangeas like to receive a little more water than the coneflowers do.

Regardless of what plants you go with, it’s a great time to add a little color to your landscape!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"But when I got to that photo of the guy who shot himself in the note that said forgive me, it...
Man discovers gruesome evidence photos on cameras purchased from City of Huron auction
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
Report: Over 600 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
Thomas Beesley
UPDATE: Missing, endangered Humboldt man found

Latest News

Wylie Park was temporarily closed Friday after a "suspicious object" was found in the park.
Aberdeen’s Wylie Park closed after ‘suspicious’ object found
Man killed in single-vehicle crash near Hoven
The Sioux Falls Home Expo is taking place at that Sioux Falls Convention Center June 25-27.
Sioux Falls Home Expo provides home owners the opportunity to make improvements
File
South Dakota’s public universities submit budget proposals to Board of Regents