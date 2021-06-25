OYO Summer Landscape Tips

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Aaron and Doug are talking about adding some color to your landscape.

There are certain plants, such as coneflowers, you can plant right now that enjoy lots of sunshine and well-drained soil. These plants don’t like to be over-watered. Coneflowers also attract lots of butterflies and birds.

Other plants, such as hydrangeas, prefer a little morning sunlight, then want to be in the shade during the heat of the day. Hydrangeas like to receive a little more water than the coneflowers do.

Regardless of what plants you go with, it’s a great time to add a little color to your landscape!

