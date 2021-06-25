Avera Medical Minute
Preseason Vikings, Packers, & Broncos games coming to Dakota News Now networks

NFL Logo(NBC Sports)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The NFL season is fast approaching, and Dakota News Now networks are your home for preseason football games.

The Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, and Denver Broncos all begin their three-week preseason schedules on Aug. 14. You can catch Vikings games on KSFY, Packers games on KDLT, and Broncos games on FOX Sioux Falls.

Below is a full schedule, along with programming changes impacted by the games (all times CT)

Packers - KDLT

8/14 vs. Houston Texas at 7 p.m. 

8/21 vs. New York Jets at 3 p.m.

8/28 vs. Buffalo Bills at 12 p.m.

Vikings - KSFY

8/14 vs. Denver Broncos at 3 p.m.

8/21 vs. Indianapolis Colts at 7 p.m.

8/27 vs. Kansas City Chief at 7 p.m.

Broncos - FOX

8/14 vs. Minnesota Vikings at 3 p.m.

8/21 vs. Seattle Seahawks at 9 p.m.

8/28 vs. Los Angeles Rams at 8 p.m.

KSFY/Vikings Programming changes

8/14       Little League World Series airs 1-3 p.m. on ABC.  Program will simulcast Little League on The CW.  In the event of a late run, it will air in its entirety on The CW.

8/21 

1-2 a.m. (following morning) America’s Funniest Home Videos

2-3 a.m. Shark Tank

3-4 a.m. Good Doctor

8/28 

1-2 a.m. (following morning)  Emergency Call

2-4 a.m. 20/20

FOX/Broncos Programming Changes

8/14       MLS will be aired on The CW from 4:30 to 7:00 pm

4-4:30 p.m.  The Simpsons

8/21    

12-1 a.m. (following morning)  Game of Talents

8/28       8-11p

11 p.m.-12 a.m.  Lego Masters

12 a.m.-1 a.m. (following morning)  Game of Talents

KDLT/Packers Programming Changes

8/14

12:05-2:05 a.m. (following morning) America’s Got Talent, delayed from 7-9 p.m.

205-305 a.m. Dateline, delayed from 9-10 p.m.

8/21

Packers preseason preempt NBC Sports 1:30-5 p.m.

1:30-2 p.m. The Simpsons

2-230 p.m. The Simpsons

230-3 p.m. The Simpsons

6:30-7 p.m. Dakota News Now preempt Big Bang

8/28

12-3 p.m. Packers Preseason preempt NBC Sports 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. The Simpsons

3 p.m. Join golf in progress

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

