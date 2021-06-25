Rain Chances Remain Scattered Through the Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Thanks to a E to NE wind, we stayed mostly dry on our Thursday other than a few morning showers around Mitchell and Chamberlain. Chances for rain do remain in the forecast through the weekend, but models continue to show the rain chances scattered in nature.

TONIGHT: Skies will remain mostly cloudy as a low pressure system and frontal boundary will sit to our southeast. We’ll see a chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, but I am keeping chances on the lower side. That’s thanks in part to a E to NE wind at 5-10 mph. Lows fall back into the 50s and 60s.

SATURDAY: Chances for showers and a few thunderstorms will continue as the system slowly drifts off to the east. The better chance of showers and thunderstorms will be in the afternoon, continuing into Saturday night. Winds will be out of the N at 5-15 mph. Highs top out in the mid 70s to low 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s.

SUNDAY: We’ll copy and paste Saturday’s forecast for Sunday. The system will be centered across southeastern Wisconsin Sunday morning, but an upper-level shortwave will pass through and that’s what will keep the chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Highs will once again be in the mid 70s to low 80s with lows in the 50s to low 60s. Winds will remain out of the N and NNW at 5-15 mph.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY: I have now introduced a slight chance of scattered showers for most of the area for both Monday and Tuesday as a stationary boundary remains parked to our east along with an upper-level feature in Central Minnesota. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny otherwise. Highs top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY: Models continue to diverge on what happens towards the end of next week. For now, I am keeping conditions dry with just a very minor chance of stray shower or thunderstorm developing. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy otherwise with highs in the 80s to near 90 with lows in the 50s and 60s.

FOURTH OF JULY HOLIDAY: The forecast is still on track to be great with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s and 90s Friday with everyone in the 90s over the weekend. A few spots along and west of the James River Valley could make a run for 100 degrees Sunday.

LONG TERM: Models still are indicating a warmer than drier than average pattern after the 4th of July. I am watching closely the extreme heat that is set to take place across the northwestern U.S. this weekend into next week because that could be heading our way, but of course it’s still a long ways out. We’ll be watching the model trends in the coming days to see if this solution continues or not.

