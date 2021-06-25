Sioux Falls Home Expo provides home owners the opportunity to make improvements

Avera Medical Minute
The Sioux Falls Home Expo is taking place at that Sioux Falls Convention Center June 25-27.

The Sioux Falls Home Expo is taking place at that Sioux Falls Convention Center June 25-27.
The Sioux Falls Home Expo is taking place at that Sioux Falls Convention Center June 25-27.(Shane Trail)
By Scott Engen
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you’re looking to make some improvements to your home this summer, the Sioux Falls Home Expo is a perfect spot to get some ideas.

The event begins Friday, June 25, and goes through Sunday, June 27.

After years in the banking industry, Mark Gunderson is going back to his roots. But, instead of installing carpet like his father, Mark and his son Jordan remodel garages.

“We specialize in garage envy, I guess you could say,” Gunderson said. “We take something that doesn’t look so good and have it looking great, easy to clean, (it) becomes an extra space in their home.”

Mark says the inspiration for the family-owned business, Garage Experts, came from his own home, where for years, he was unhappy with his own garage.

“We became garage makeover experts by looking at my garage every day for the past 25 years, that needed a lot of help,” Gunderson said.

Now, the Gundersons are using events like the Sioux Falls Home Expo to help others turn their garages into the ideal space.

“I think it makes you feel a little bit better,” Gunderson said. “You drive into your garage, it’s organized, it looks good, it kind of changes your mood.”

However, the expo features much more than just that, it’s a time to learn.

Applied Water Technologies is educating folks about the importance of your home’s water quality.

“It’s very important that we protect (water) to the best of our ability,” Joel Urban, the owner of Applied Water Technologies, said. “The best place to do that is in your home so that you know what you have and it’s consistent all the time.”

Urban says many people are surprised when they find out what exactly is in their H2O.

“When you can come to an event and spend an hour or two and walk through here, you can garner a lot of information in short order,” Urban said.

