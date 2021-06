SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are looking for a 13-year-old girl, Jasmine Williams.

Officers posted on the department’s social media Thursday around 7:00 PM that Williams is a runaway.

She is 5′5″ and weighs 125 pounds.

If anyone sees her or knows where she is, they are asked to call 605-367-7000.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.