Six Coyote alumni represent South Dakota at Olympic Trials

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The USD Coyote Community already has one track and field athlete going to the Tokyo Olympics, and three more Coyotes were looking to get one step closer to being an Olympian on Thursday.

Thursday was 2019 graduate Lara Boman Olympic Trial debut in the Hammer Throw.

Boman would make all three throws and even throw a personal best over 69 meters.

That would be enough to put her in 7th place, which qualifies her for the Women’s Hammer Throw Final on Saturday.

Emily Grove was the second former Coyote looking to make the Olympics. Thursday marked her third time at the Olympic Trials.

Grove missed the 14-1 ¼ height three times to knock her out of the competition.

Ben Hammer participated in the Men’s Discus on Thursday night, he threw a personal best over 61 meters. He advanced to the final on Friday.

This season marks the most combined athletes and alumni that USD has sent to the Olympic Trials in recent years. As there are six coyotes looking to make their way to Tokyo.

And being at USD might just be the perfect place to prepare these athletes for the Olympic Trials, as two of their coaches were also Olympians.

“I would say that having someone who has made three Olympic teams before is probably one of my biggest advantages, but at the same time you can’t really explain what it’s like to make an Olympic team or what it’s going to need,” said Olympic Pole Vaulter Chris Nilsen.

Zack Anderson is set to compete in the Men’s High Jump on Friday.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

