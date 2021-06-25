South Dakota kids helping Hope Haven send wheelchairs across the world

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A group of kids in our area is making an impact all across the world.

The kids are staying at Zion Church in Menno but they were at Sioux Falls Hope Haven Thursday boxing up wheelchairs to send to other countries. The goal for Thursday was to get 500 wheelchairs ready to send to Kenya, Guatemala, and the Philippines.

“I really hope that we can help people. That’s the main thing I’m here for. We are so blessed in this country. What do we have, what do we need they don’t have and what can we give them,” said Kaden Kruid with the Covenant Urc Youth Group.

Over the last 30 years, Hope Haven has donated 130,000 wheelchairs to 109 countries. Next year, they hope to send out 2,200 wheelchairs.

