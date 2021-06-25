Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota kids helping Hope Haven send wheelchairs across the world

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A group of kids in our area is making an impact all across the world.

The kids are staying at Zion Church in Menno but they were at Sioux Falls Hope Haven Thursday boxing up wheelchairs to send to other countries. The goal for Thursday was to get 500 wheelchairs ready to send to Kenya, Guatemala, and the Philippines.

“I really hope that we can help people. That’s the main thing I’m here for. We are so blessed in this country. What do we have, what do we need they don’t have and what can we give them,” said Kaden Kruid with the Covenant Urc Youth Group.

Over the last 30 years, Hope Haven has donated 130,000 wheelchairs to 109 countries. Next year, they hope to send out 2,200 wheelchairs.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"But when I got to that photo of the guy who shot himself in the note that said forgive me, it...
Man discovers gruesome evidence photos on cameras purchased from City of Huron auction
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
Report: Over 600 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
Thomas Beesley
UPDATE: Missing, endangered Humboldt man found

Latest News

Wylie Park was temporarily closed Friday after a "suspicious object" was found in the park.
Aberdeen’s Wylie Park closed after ‘suspicious’ object found
Man killed in single-vehicle crash near Hoven
The Sioux Falls Home Expo is taking place at that Sioux Falls Convention Center June 25-27.
Sioux Falls Home Expo provides home owners the opportunity to make improvements
File
South Dakota’s public universities submit budget proposals to Board of Regents
Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said one person was sent to the hospital...
One person injured in three-vehicle crash in Lincoln County