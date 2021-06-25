South Dakota’s first medical marijuana dispensary opening in Flandreau

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s first medical marijuana dispensary is set to open in Flandreau on July 1.

The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe will open the state’s first dispensary through the tribe’s wholly-owned limited liability company, FSST Pharms. The tribe’s dispensary will be located on its reservation in a remodeled building south of the First American Mart at 1314 S. Veterans St.

First sales of cannabis products will to individuals who meet the requirements of the Tribe’s medical cannabis ordinance. Medical clients do not need to be members of the tribe to receive a cannabis card.

Medical clients will qualify for licenses if they have:

A chronic or debilitating disease or medical condition or its treatment that produces one or more of the following: cachexia or wasting syndrome; severe, debilitating pain; severe nausea; seizures; or severe and persistent muscle spasms, including, characteristics of multiple sclerosis; or

Any condition that, in the opinion of a practitioner, a patient would likely benefit from the use of marijuana, including, but not limited to:

Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS)

Anorexia

Arthritis

Cancer

Glaucoma

Migraine

The Tribe will also honor validly issued medical marijuana cards issued by other tribes, states, territories, or countries. The cost of the license will be $50.

An application for medical clients can be found at fsst-nsn.gov.

