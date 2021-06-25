South Dakota’s public universities submit budget proposals to Board of Regents

Madison, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Board of Regents heard budget requests from the six state universities at their meeting in Madison this week.

University of South Dakota President Sheila Gestring says their priority is remodeling the administration building at the Community College of Sioux Falls.

Gestring says expanding the USD GEAR center in Sioux Falls has been on their list for a while. She said the program helps drive entrepreneurship and fuel South Dakota’s economy.

The Coyote Business Center is also a priority for USD. Gestring said the program to help students find internships started last year thanks to a one-time gift, and now the university is looking for seed money to get it going in perpetuity.

South Dakota universities made requests totalling $190 million.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.