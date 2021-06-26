Aberdeen Police: explosive device appears to be isolated incident

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Aberdeen Police Department is reassuring the public that an explosive device found Friday morning appears to be an isolated incident.

The device was found in Wylie Park. According to authorities, the device was built to activate at a later time. But it was discovered before that could happen.

In a post on Facebook, police say there have been rumors that more similar objects have been found. But Police say that is inaccurate.

The police department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible for placing Friday’s device.

