Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Aberdeen Police: explosive device appears to be isolated incident

City crews and other law enforcement agencies gather to search Wylie Park in Aberdeen after a...
City crews and other law enforcement agencies gather to search Wylie Park in Aberdeen after a "suspicious object" was found Friday.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Aberdeen Police Department is reassuring the public that an explosive device found Friday morning appears to be an isolated incident.

The device was found in Wylie Park. According to authorities, the device was built to activate at a later time. But it was discovered before that could happen.

In a post on Facebook, police say there have been rumors that more similar objects have been found. But Police say that is inaccurate.

The police department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible for placing Friday’s device.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wylie Park was temporarily closed Friday after a "suspicious object" was found in the park.
Authorities: Explosive device set to “activate at a later time” in Aberdeen’s Wylie Park
Zhanna Ana Ohanesyan
LifeScape employee facing abuse charge for allegedly dragging 14-year-old
"But when I got to that photo of the guy who shot himself in the note that said forgive me, it...
Man discovers gruesome evidence photos on cameras purchased from City of Huron auction
DMV
New driving laws for South Dakota teenagers start July 1
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat

Latest News

High School Choir opens for legendary rock band Foreigner
High School Choir opens for legendary rock band Foreigner
One of the focal points of the South Dakota Peach Festival includes what's being called the...
‘World’s Largest Peach Cobbler’ at SD Peach Festival in Sioux Falls
65 free Washington Pavilion memberships are being handed out to deserving families through an...
Sioux Falls company helps ‘Make Some Happy’ with Washington Pavilion memberships
The Celebrity Edge cruise ship is docked at Port Everglades, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Fort...
All Aboard! 1st post-pandemic cruise ship from US sails away
Thousands gathered at Cherapa Place in Sioux Falls for the annual pride festival.
Pride Festival returns to Sioux Falls