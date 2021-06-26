Birds Bullpen Bitten Again In Loss To Gary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another promising start for the Sioux Falls Canaries came crashing down in the later innings.

Up 2-0 on visiting Gary after seven the Birds’ bullpen gave up two in the eighth inning and five more runs in the ninth inning to waste Tyler Garkow’s solid start and fall 7-2.

Garkow gave the Canaries (17-17) a quality start, tossing six shutout innings, striking out eight while allowing just three hits and no walks. Robbie Gordon gave up the lead with two outs in the eighth on a two-run single by Thomas Walraven and D.J. Sherabi would take the loss in the ninth after allowing all five runs.

Though the bullpen struggled the Canaries’ offense failed to give them much extra cushion, managing just eight hits and only three after the first three innings. Jabari Henry belted his eighth homerun of the season in the second inning. Newcomer Cade Gotta, brother Nick Gotta, and Mitch Glasser each went 2-4.

The series continues tomorrow night at 6:05 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

