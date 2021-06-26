Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Birds Bullpen Bitten Again In Loss To Gary

Canaries give up seven over the final two innings and fall 7-2
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another promising start for the Sioux Falls Canaries came crashing down in the later innings.

Up 2-0 on visiting Gary after seven the Birds’ bullpen gave up two in the eighth inning and five more runs in the ninth inning to waste Tyler Garkow’s solid start and fall 7-2.

Garkow gave the Canaries (17-17) a quality start, tossing six shutout innings, striking out eight while allowing just three hits and no walks. Robbie Gordon gave up the lead with two outs in the eighth on a two-run single by Thomas Walraven and D.J. Sherabi would take the loss in the ninth after allowing all five runs.

Though the bullpen struggled the Canaries’ offense failed to give them much extra cushion, managing just eight hits and only three after the first three innings. Jabari Henry belted his eighth homerun of the season in the second inning. Newcomer Cade Gotta, brother Nick Gotta, and Mitch Glasser each went 2-4.

The series continues tomorrow night at 6:05 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wylie Park was temporarily closed Friday after a "suspicious object" was found in the park.
Authorities: Explosive device set to “activate at a later time” in Aberdeen’s Wylie Park
"But when I got to that photo of the guy who shot himself in the note that said forgive me, it...
Man discovers gruesome evidence photos on cameras purchased from City of Huron auction
DMV
New driving laws for South Dakota teenagers start July 1
Zhanna Ana Ohanesyan
LifeScape employee facing abuse charge for allegedly dragging 14-year-old
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death

Latest News

USD Alum & Parker Native Zack Anderson Qualifies For High Jump Finals At U.S. Olympic Trials
Minnesota Viking Pro Bowler & Augustana alum returned to Sioux Falls to teach area kids finer...
C.J. Ham Back In Sioux Falls For Running Back Clinic
Will play Utah State on December 18th one year after playing Gonzaga (pictured).
Iowa & Utah State Return For Non-Conference Game At Sanford Pentagon December 18th
Will play Utah State on December 18th one year after playing Gonzaga (pictured).
Iowa & Utah State To Play At Sanford Pentagon
Minnesota Viking Pro Bowler & Augustana alum returned to Sioux Falls to teach area kids finer...
C.J. Ham Back For RB Clinic