C.J. Ham Back In Sioux Falls For Running Back Clinic

Augie alum encouraging kids to chase their dreams
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Not too long ago C.J. Ham was working summer kids camps as a member of the Augustana football team and was star struck meeting NFL pros.

So you can probably imagine how surreal it still seems for the current Minnesota Viking Pro Bowler to be THE star kids are coming out to meet.

On the eve of his sixth professional season Ham came back to Sioux Falls this afternoon to teach skills to kids from kindergarten to 8th grade at a special running back clinic at the Sanford Fieldhouse

It’s hard to imagine a better role model or teacher to have than C.J.

After working his way into becoming one of the top running backs in Division Two by the end of his college career at Augie in 2015, Ham had to work his way onto the Vikings’ practice squad as an undrafted free agent in 2016. Shifting into a fullback role he’d become a starter and made the Pro Bowler just three years later.

