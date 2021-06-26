High School Choir opens for legendary rock band Foreigner

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Members of the Hills-Beaver Creek High School Choir got a once-in-a-lifetime experience Friday night. They opened for rock music legend Foreigner at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls.

Foreigner has recruited choirs sing with the band at their shows for the last 15 years, and this was the first step in making it happen again after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Normally, the choir would sing the hit song “I Want To Know What Love Is” with the band, but due to safety measures, the students instead opened for the band with an a cappella performance of classic rock songs.

The students were still excited to take the stage.

“I think it’s an amazing opportunity, I think we’re all really excited about it, I think it’s just a really good chance to just showcase where we’re from, a small-town Minnesota, you don’t really get to do much, so I think it’s really fun to be here,” said Allie LaRock, member of the Hills-Beaver Creek Choir.

After the difficult year, just getting to perform again is a big deal to the students.

“It’s a huge change from doing nothing and staying in your house, to traveling to a bigger city to sing with one of the biggest rock bands of all time,” said Britton McKenzie, member of the Hills-Beaver Creek Choir.

This was Foreigner’s first concert with a high school choir since March of last year.

Josh Pilson, the bassist for the band, says it’s a special thing, having the choir get the chance to perform.

“Every time we do it, there’s some look on somebody’s face and I know they’re getting it, they’re getting the performance bug and maybe were developing a generation of future rock stars or entertainers of some sort,” said Pilson.

Coming from a public-school background himself, Pilson loves getting the chance to help local schools.

“Not only do they get to experience that, but we get to raise money for them, for their choirs, their schools, and their music programs,” said Pilson. “A lot of music programs are suffering badly because with budget cuts and everything generally the first thing to go is the music program and that’s so not cool.”

Foreigner is also donating $500 to the school’s music program. The band is hoping they get to sing along with the choirs again in the fall, if not sooner.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.