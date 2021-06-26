Avera Medical Minute
Iowa & Utah State Return For Non-Conference Game At Sanford Pentagon December 18th

Hawkeyes will play third game in Sioux Falls since 2017
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Iowa Hawkeye and Utah State Aggie men’s basketball teams are returning to the Sanford Pentagon on December 18th to play a non-conference game.

Before they each made the NCAA Tournament last season they both played in the Pentagon, with with Iowa falling to Gonzaga last December and Utah State going 1-2 at the Crossover Classic in November.

This will actually be the Hawkeyes’ third game in Sioux Falls since 2017 when they first played at the Pentagon and beat Colorado 80-73.

Utah State will have a new coach this time around, though, as former Coyote Craig Smith left at the end of the season to take over at the University of Utah.

For more details and ticket information visit the Sanford Pentagon’s official page HERE .

