Pride Festival returns to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thousands gathered at Cherapa Place in Sioux Falls for the annual pride festival Saturday.

The festival has taken place at several locations, but it was forced to move to Cherapa Place because of how it has grown over the years.

The organizers of the festival say they enjoy giving people a platform to be their authentic selves.

Sarah Hunter attended the festival and is bisexual. She believes that our area is not always the most accepting.

“There are definitely two separate sides and a lot of people especially in South Dakota and the midwest in general fall harshly onto one side or the other,” Hunter said.

This comes after a year when a controversial transgender sports bill was heavily discussed in the South Dakota legislature.

“It this idea of representatives pushing forward legislation that isn’t reflective of what we in the state want,” Cody Ingle said, the vice president of Sioux Falls Pride.

Addison Miller attended the event to help people register to vote to help create change.

“The young democrats of South Dakota want to help the LGBTQ community fight back against the system that is working to oppress them by helping them get involved with the system so they can change it from the inside by electing whoever we want,” Addison Miller said.

