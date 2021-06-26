Rain Chances to Remain Scattered Next Few Days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Some of us picked up some much needed rainfall on our Saturday, but it was very scattered and light in nature. Rain chances will remain scattered unfortunately over the next few days. Rain totals will be on the lower side as well, but if there is any consolation, it will keep temperatures closer to where we should be at for late June.

TONIGHT: Most of tonight looks to be quiet with some isolated to widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. This is thanks to a system departing to the east and an upper-level shortwave just east of our area. Winds will be out of the N to NW at 5-15 mph. Lows fall back into the mid 50s to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Despite the system departing east, it will hang up and another upper-level shortwave will move in. This will keep the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Again, not everyone will see the rain, but everyone does have a chance. Chances will be highest from the late morning through sunset, then become more widely scattered overnight. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy otherwise. Winds remain out of the N to NW at 5-10 mph. Highs top out in the mid 70s to low 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY: The upper-level shortwave will hang tough across our area, so we keep the chance of widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the forecast. Everyone has a chance on Monday of seeing some showers, but then it will be confined to the southeastern areas on Tuesday. Highs will be in the 80s with light winds.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY: A wedge of higher pressure will settle in, so expect rain chances to greatly diminish and skies to be sunny to partly cloudy. Winds will remain rather variable and generally less than 10 mph. Highs will climb into the mid 80s to low 90s. The better chance for 90s will be along and west of the James River Valley. Lows fall back into the 50s and 60s.

FRIDAY AND BEYOND: The forecast is still looking dry with plenty of sunshine heading into the 4th of July holiday and into the first full week of July. Temperatures look to get up into the 90s for most areas with some areas along and west of the James River making a run for and possibly even getting into the triple digits. Models have been rather inconsistent on when the heat will return but it still looks like temperatures long term will become hot once again.

