Sunfish Strong Start Fades In Loss To Hastings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Sunfish couldn’t hold a 3-0 lead over the course of the final three innings against Hastings, falling 7-3 in Expedition League action at Ronken Field on Friday night.

Kansas State’s Griffin Hassall gave the Sunfish (11-15) a superb start, shutting down the Sodbusters over the game’s first six innings. His final line was seven innings pitched, seven strikeouts, one walk, five hits and two earned runs allowed.

Sioux Falls’ bullpen faltered over the final two innings, allowing three in the eighth and two more in the ninth.

Sioux Falls’ native Ganin Thompson (Michigan State) powered the Sunfish attack by going 2-4 with an RBI. Jonathan Brandon led off the game for Sioux Falls with his second homerun of the season.

The series continues tomorrow at 6:05 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

