Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sunfish Strong Start Fades In Loss To Hastings

Sioux Falls drops series opener 7-3
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Sunfish couldn’t hold a 3-0 lead over the course of the final three innings against Hastings, falling 7-3 in Expedition League action at Ronken Field on Friday night.

Kansas State’s Griffin Hassall gave the Sunfish (11-15) a superb start, shutting down the Sodbusters over the game’s first six innings. His final line was seven innings pitched, seven strikeouts, one walk, five hits and two earned runs allowed.

Sioux Falls’ bullpen faltered over the final two innings, allowing three in the eighth and two more in the ninth.

Sioux Falls’ native Ganin Thompson (Michigan State) powered the Sunfish attack by going 2-4 with an RBI. Jonathan Brandon led off the game for Sioux Falls with his second homerun of the season.

The series continues tomorrow at 6:05 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wylie Park was temporarily closed Friday after a "suspicious object" was found in the park.
Authorities: Explosive device set to “activate at a later time” in Aberdeen’s Wylie Park
"But when I got to that photo of the guy who shot himself in the note that said forgive me, it...
Man discovers gruesome evidence photos on cameras purchased from City of Huron auction
DMV
New driving laws for South Dakota teenagers start July 1
Zhanna Ana Ohanesyan
LifeScape employee facing abuse charge for allegedly dragging 14-year-old
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death

Latest News

USD Alum & Parker Native Zack Anderson Qualifies For High Jump Finals At U.S. Olympic Trials
Minnesota Viking Pro Bowler & Augustana alum returned to Sioux Falls to teach area kids finer...
C.J. Ham Back In Sioux Falls For Running Back Clinic
Will play Utah State on December 18th one year after playing Gonzaga (pictured).
Iowa & Utah State Return For Non-Conference Game At Sanford Pentagon December 18th
Will play Utah State on December 18th one year after playing Gonzaga (pictured).
Iowa & Utah State To Play At Sanford Pentagon
Minnesota Viking Pro Bowler & Augustana alum returned to Sioux Falls to teach area kids finer...
C.J. Ham Back For RB Clinic