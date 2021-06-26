USD Alum & Parker Native Zack Anderson Qualifies For High Jump Finals At U.S. Olympic Trials
Dell Rapids’ Ben Hammer Finishes 11th In Discus, USD freshman Demar Francis advances at Jamaican Trials
EUGENE, OR (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota fifth-year senior Zack Anderson punched his ticket to the high jump finals at the U.S. Olympic Trials Friday night at Hayward Field.
It was a quick competition as Anderson was one of just 12 men to clear the second bar of 7-2 ¼ (2.19m), which narrowed down the field to the finals qualifiers. He was one of eight men to make the height on a first attempt. Anderson will compete at 3:30 p.m. (CT) Sunday for a chance to represent the United States at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He’s seeded 11th in the field with his personal best of 7-5 (2.26m) from this past April.
Anderson, a native of Parker, South Dakota, qualified for four NCAA Championships during his Coyote career. He was an eight-time Summit League champion, winning seven high jump titles and one long jump title.
Coyote alumnus Ben Hammer finished in 11th place of the discus throw with a mark of 187-3 (57.09m) on Friday. Hammer recorded a lifetime best of 200-2 (61.03m) in yesterday’s qualifying rounds to reach today’s finals. He entered the Olympic Trials field in the 21st position. A native of Dell Rapids, South Dakota, Hammer made two NCAA Championships in the discus in his time as a Coyote.
Next up for USD at the U.S. Olympic Trials is Lara Boman in the hammer throw final at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.
South Dakota freshman Demar Francis advanced to the semifinals of the 400 meters at the Jamaican National Championships held at National Stadium.
Francis finished second in his heat with a time of 47.12 seconds to earn an automatic qualifying spot. He had the 10th-fastest qualifying time among the 16 men who will race in tomorrow’s semifinals at 6:05 p.m. (CT). The finals are set for 9:20 a.m. (CT) Sunday.
A native of St. Thomas, Jamaica, Francis clocked a personal best of 46.45 seconds en route to winning a Summit League crown this past May. He qualified for the NCAA West Preliminaries in both the 400 meters and the 4x100-meter relay to cap off his inaugural Coyote campaign.
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.