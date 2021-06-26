Avera Medical Minute
Vern Eide matching donations to Children’s Inn for grand opening

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is partnering with the Children’s Inn for the “Drive Out Domestic Violence” campaign.

Several other organizations are joining in that mission like Vern Eide. The dealership opened a new location Friday at the former Shopko on East Arrowhead. The grand opening event jumpstarts the fundraising for the Drive Out campaign with Vern Eide CEO Jim Lake and his wife Barb matching every donation, up to $25,000.

“We’ve been supporting them for decades. Personally invested, I came from a family that had some history of domestic violence, so it’s near and dear to my heart,” said Jim.

“That money goes back to help Children’s Inn. It supports the work that we’re doing there. It allows us to be there day after day to answer that phone call, to answer that door, and to help individuals in their time of need and when they need it most,” said Children’s Inn Development Coordinator Staci Kropuenske.

You can get involved too. Just head over to driveoutdv.com to make a donation. The Drive Out Domestic Violence campaign runs through July 31st.

