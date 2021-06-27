Avera Medical Minute
Adorned Acrylics hosts pop-up art shop in downtown Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With so many festivals and events happening right now, it’s the perfect opportunity for budding small businesses to gain exposure and new customers.

Saturday, Adorned Acrylics hosted their very first pop-up shop in downtown Sioux Falls. A pop-up shop is when a small business opens up a temporary space in an already established business to sell their products.

Adorned Acrylics features acrylics on canvas, glass art, and other handmade commission pieces.

The founder of the company set up at La Luna Café Saturday, to show off their art and gain more exposure.

“I’ve had a lot of success being a small business owner. It’s kind of hard getting the jump, but Sioux Falls is really supportive in helping, especially black artists get going and get people to support them” said Tyra Payne, owner of Adorned Acrylics.

Adorned Acrylics is planning a few more pop ups this summer. The next one will be at the Sioux Falls Art Market next month.

