Brookings hosts first-ever community games weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first-ever Brookings Community Games is being held over the weekend. The event encourages teams to get out and see what the city’s Parks and Recreation Department has to offer.

The rain might have come down on Saturday, but that did not stop those participating in the games from going out and having some fun.

The Brookings Community Games were supposed to start last year, but due to safety protocols, the city was unable to host it.

“Obviously with the pandemic, that didn’t allow us to do this and so we were really looking forward to launching this, this is the inaugural event we are doing so even with the rain we are going to push forward,” said Dusty Rodiek, Director of the Brookings Parks and Recreation Department.

The idea behind the games is to promote healthy lifestyle options and get members of the community together.

“The activity that goes on with this, the community that gets built, just adults out here doing things they don’t generally do,” said Rodiek.

Many participants enjoyed the chance to get out and compete, and some have even started some friendly rivalries.

“For this being the first year, having this many participants, I think is a really great showing and so bring some awareness to all the other people that want to compete in future years,” said Clint Fischer, one of the participants of the games. “I really hope this keeps going cause those rivalries will deepen and become a little bit more talked about throughout the year, not just over this weekend.

There were several events, including a kickball tournament and disc golf tournament, the games come to a close Sunday with a few more events and a barbeque awards ceremony.

