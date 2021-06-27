Canaries Offense Breaks Out In Homestand Finale Against Gary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After struggling in consecutive losses to Gary the Sioux Falls Canaries’ offense finally found it’s normal form on Sunday afternoon at the Birdcage.

The Canaries pounded out 17 hits and outslugged the RailCats 12-8 in American Association action to avoid a sweep and finish 3-3 during their six game homestand.

The Canaries (18-18) got homeruns from Wyatt Ulrich (1), Cade Gotta (1) and Zane Gurwitz (3). Ulrich went 5-5 on the day while scoring four runs and driving in a pair. Jabari Henry went 3-4 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Starter Colby Wyatt picked up the victory after workign 5.2 innings, striking out five and allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks.

The Birds are off tomorrow before opening a six game road trip at Kansas City on Tuesday.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

