Firework safety as 4th of July nears and the area remains in a drought

By Cordell Wright
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the 4th of July draws closer, it’s important to remember that the most important part about fireworks is safety especially during a drought.

“They’re really fun, can be a great celebration for your family but at the same time you have to be really safe,” TJ Cameron said, the owner of Brandon Fireworks and Pyroholics.

Cameron believes that the majority of injuries caused by fireworks happen when they are used improperly.

“Use them as the label says, don’t try to modify them, connect things together. A lot of that stuff causes some pretty serious injuries,” Cameron said.

It’s also important to remember that some of the area remains in a drought.

“Just because we had two days of solid rain doesn’t mean that the drought is over, so definitely exercise caution with extra water accessible, a fire extinguisher nearby, especially if you’re lighting nearing fields or anywhere there might be dry or dead grass,” Cameron said.

You can find a list of upcoming firework shows in the area on the Pyroholics website.

