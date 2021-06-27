Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Local family holds fundraiser to help raise money for the adoption process

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A local family held a fundraiser on Sunday to try and raise money to adopt their hopefully soon-to-be daughter.

Deana Bowers and her husband have welcomed Ireland into their family since she was three years old, and they have now decided that they want to make her an official member of their family.

“I mean she knows we love her and she knows she has a home forever but the one thing she’s always wanted was her last name and that’s the one thing we want to make sure she has,” Deana said.

The legal fees that go along with the adoption process can get quite expensive, which is why they organized this event that featured a raffle and an auction. They also encouraged people that attended to help by donating to their gofundme.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zhanna Ana Ohanesyan
LifeScape employee facing abuse charge for allegedly dragging 14-year-old
Hill-Beaver Creek Choir opening for Foreigner
High School Choir opens for legendary rock band Foreigner
"But when I got to that photo of the guy who shot himself in the note that said forgive me, it...
Man discovers gruesome evidence photos on cameras purchased from City of Huron auction
Wylie Park was temporarily closed Friday after a "suspicious object" was found in the park.
Authorities: Explosive device set to “activate at a later time” in Aberdeen’s Wylie Park
Huron, SD Police Car
Graphic photos left on City of Huron camera spark controversy for victims rights

Latest News

Healing with horses: How horses can help with mental illnesses
Healing with horses: How horses can help with mental illnesses
Austin Haskins Sunday Night Forecast
Austin Haskins Sunday Night Forecast
Firework safety as 4th of July nears and the area remains in a drought
Firework safety as 4th of July nears and the area remains in a drought
Local family holds fundraiser to help raise money for the adoption process
Local family holds fundraiser to help raise money for the adoption process