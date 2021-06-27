Local family holds fundraiser to help raise money for the adoption process

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A local family held a fundraiser on Sunday to try and raise money to adopt their hopefully soon-to-be daughter.

Deana Bowers and her husband have welcomed Ireland into their family since she was three years old, and they have now decided that they want to make her an official member of their family.

“I mean she knows we love her and she knows she has a home forever but the one thing she’s always wanted was her last name and that’s the one thing we want to make sure she has,” Deana said.

The legal fees that go along with the adoption process can get quite expensive, which is why they organized this event that featured a raffle and an auction. They also encouraged people that attended to help by donating to their gofundme.

