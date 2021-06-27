Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Offensive core makes Ham optimistic of Vikings season

Offensive core makes Ham optimistic of Vikings season
Offensive core makes Ham optimistic of Vikings season(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After going 7-9 in one of the strangest seasons in sports last year, the Minnesota Vikings are looking to rebound this year.

With a bulk of their offense returning, including rookie standout wide receiver Justin Jefferson complimenting the veteran Adam Thielen, CJ Ham leading the way for Dalvin Cook, and Kirk Cousins returning for his 4th season in purple and gold, the Vikings are looking to take advantage of the extending 17 game schedule.

Augustana alum, CJ Ham, is entering his 6th season with Minnesota and says he’s liking the team that’s built around him.

“Every year is so much different but wins are extremely hard to come by in the NFL, and our front office, Zim (Coach Mike Zimmer) and all those guys, have done everything in their power to put us in that position to be great. We still have to go out there, we have to perform, we have to run the plays that are called and do our thing, but I’m very excited about the people we have on this team,” said Ham.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wylie Park was temporarily closed Friday after a "suspicious object" was found in the park.
Authorities: Explosive device set to “activate at a later time” in Aberdeen’s Wylie Park
Zhanna Ana Ohanesyan
LifeScape employee facing abuse charge for allegedly dragging 14-year-old
"But when I got to that photo of the guy who shot himself in the note that said forgive me, it...
Man discovers gruesome evidence photos on cameras purchased from City of Huron auction
DMV
New driving laws for South Dakota teenagers start July 1
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat

Latest News

USD Alum & Parker Native Zack Anderson Qualifies For High Jump Finals At U.S. Olympic Trials
Minnesota Viking Pro Bowler & Augustana alum returned to Sioux Falls to teach area kids finer...
C.J. Ham Back In Sioux Falls For Running Back Clinic
Will play Utah State on December 18th one year after playing Gonzaga (pictured).
Iowa & Utah State Return For Non-Conference Game At Sanford Pentagon December 18th
Will play Utah State on December 18th one year after playing Gonzaga (pictured).
Iowa & Utah State To Play At Sanford Pentagon