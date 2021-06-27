Offensive core makes Ham optimistic of Vikings season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After going 7-9 in one of the strangest seasons in sports last year, the Minnesota Vikings are looking to rebound this year.

With a bulk of their offense returning, including rookie standout wide receiver Justin Jefferson complimenting the veteran Adam Thielen, CJ Ham leading the way for Dalvin Cook, and Kirk Cousins returning for his 4th season in purple and gold, the Vikings are looking to take advantage of the extending 17 game schedule.

Augustana alum, CJ Ham, is entering his 6th season with Minnesota and says he’s liking the team that’s built around him.

“Every year is so much different but wins are extremely hard to come by in the NFL, and our front office, Zim (Coach Mike Zimmer) and all those guys, have done everything in their power to put us in that position to be great. We still have to go out there, we have to perform, we have to run the plays that are called and do our thing, but I’m very excited about the people we have on this team,” said Ham.

