Parker’s Zack Anderson Finishes Sixth In High Jump At U.S. Olympic Trials

EUGENE, OR (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota fifth-year senior Zack Anderson placed sixth in the men’s high jump at the U.S. Olympic Trials at Hayward Field Sunday.

Anderson was one of just six men to clear 7-3 (2.21m) in the competition, making it on his second attempt. He went on to take three shots at 7-4 ¼ (2.24m), but was unable to clear the height. The high jumpers withstood triple-digit heat conditions on Sunday afternoon, with the track surface temperature reaching a reported 146 degrees.

Anderson was one of seven collegians among the 12 finalists. He was the third collegiate finisher in the competition behind JuVaughn Harrison (LSU) and Darryl Sullivan (Tennessee).

A native of Parker, South Dakota, Anderson qualified for four NCAA Championships during his Coyote career. He was an eight-time Summit League champion, winning seven high jump titles and one long jump title. He owns South Dakota’s school record in the high jump with a best of 7-5 (2.26m).

Six Coyotes qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials and four international Yotes competed abroad at their respective national championships this year. Alumnus Chris Nilsen qualified for the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the men’s pole vault by winning his first U.S. Championships last Monday.

