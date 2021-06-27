Scattered Rain Chances to Linger Through Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The scattered chances of showers and thunderstorms continued into our Sunday. We’ll continue to see these scattered chances the next couple of days, primarily in the afternoon and early evening hours. The longer term outlooks show a drier and warmer trend.

TONIGHT: We’ll continue to see scattered showers and thunderstorms through about sunset, then becoming more widely scattered to isolated overnight. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy otherwise and some areas of patchy fog could develop overnight as well. Winds will be light and variable with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY: The morning hours will stay dry but once again, showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop in the late morning and continue through about sunset. Rain chances will become more widely scattered once again after sunset once we lose the daytime heating. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy otherwise for those not under a shower or thunderstorm. Winds will be light out of the N and E. Highs top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s.

TUESDAY: Most of the area will be dry, but the southeastern parts of the area could still see some pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon as this stubborn upper-level shortwave hangs up a bit to our east. High pressure though will take over Tuesday night and allow skies to clear out. Skies will be partly cloudy southeast and mostly sunny west and northwest. Winds will once again remain light out of the N and E. Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY: We’ll have high pressure give us plenty of sunshine with scattered clouds from time to time. Winds will once again remain on the light side at about 5-10 mph, generally out of the E. Highs range from the mid to upper 80s east to the 90s west. Lows fall back into the upper 50s to mid 60s.

FRIDAY AND BEYOND: The forecast for the 4th of July weekend is still looking great with plenty of sunshine with a couple clouds here and there. There are minor chances of some showers and thunderstorms to begin the following week, but that’s about it as far as rain chances go long term as of now. Highs will be in the 80s east and 90s west Friday and Saturday but everyone will be in the 90s from Sunday on and areas west of the James River could very well reach triple digits, especially out towards Pierre. The latest 8-14 day outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center, which runs from July 5-11, shows temperatures likely above average with near to slightly below average precipitation.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.