Sioux Falls company helps ‘Make Some Happy’ with Washington Pavilion memberships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -65 free Washington Pavilion memberships are being handed out to deserving families through an initiative called “Make Some Happy.”

The idea behind the initiative is the brainchild of Jolene Loetscher and Nate Burdine. They wanted to share some of the “happy” they experienced while at the Washington Pavilion with their daughter, Liberty.

So they found a way to offer that experience to other families. Their committee received nearly 300 nominations of families thought to be deserving of a free Washington Pavilion membership.

“It really makes you realize how incredible your neighbors are. You realize that your neighbors are facing hardships. They are facing adversities with children who may be sick or struggling, but then also they’re giving back and they’re doing so much. And that’s what I think is really powerful about this event and this opportunity is to make some happy to bring some joy into their world,” said Loetscher.

Saturday, the winning families got to experience the Washington Pavilion and all that’s included with their year-long family memberships.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.