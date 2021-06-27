Avera Medical Minute
Staying In School At USD Helped Nilsen Reach Olympic Dream

U.S. Pole Vault Champion happy he didn’t turn pro early
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Like his coach Derek Miles before him, Chris Nilsen will be a proud University of South Dakota alum when he takes the Olympic stage next month in Tokyo.

Chris won the national pole vault championship during the U.S. Olympic Trials this week, wrapping up his first full year as a professional. Though other collegiate vaulters and athletes have turned pro early and left school, Nilsen says the advice Miles to remain at USD for all four years helped him reach this point.

”I think that Derek, in his wisdom, kept me in the college phase as long as he possibly could to keep me in the developmental phase. And I think that’s probably what gave me the biggest leap to success in my later years is because I spent the time in college, one getting a degree which is vastly more important than this pole vault career ever will be, and two just kind of staying in the realm where pole vaulting height didn’t really matter because I had another year or so of school. So I think it taught me a little bit of patience but, at the same time, it kept me in the phase where nothing really mattered and I could just focus on getting better.” Nilsen says.

