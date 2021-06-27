‘World’s Largest Peach Cobbler’ at SD Peach Festival in Sioux Falls

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -One of the focal points of the South Dakota Peach Festival includes what’s being called the “World’s Largest Peach Cobbler.”

The festival kicked off Saturday morning at the former VFW building on Minnesota Avenue. The event features peaches from Georgia. As well as food, games, activities, and inflatables.

The event benefits the VFW, Make-A-Wish South Dakota, and the American Cancer Society.

“I can’t say enough about the peaches, they are the freshest, the most favorable. You know, the run on the chin type of peach. What a hard problem to have right?,” said Grandma Penny Olson, Fruit Ambassador.

The Peach Festival continues Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

