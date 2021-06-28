Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

2 adults, 1 child killed after train hits vehicle in Chicago

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Two adults and a child have been killed after a Metra train struck their vehicle in Chicago.

Authorities tell The Chicago Sun-Times that a train heading north into the city struck the vehicle just after 5 p.m. Sunday on the city’s Far South Side.

Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile says the force of the impact caused the train’s front car to partially derail and the vehicle caught fire. Two adults and one child riding in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately known how fast the train was traveling at the time of the collision.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the focal points of the South Dakota Peach Festival includes what's being called the...
‘World’s Largest Peach Cobbler’ at SD Peach Festival in Sioux Falls
Zhanna Ana Ohanesyan
LifeScape employee facing abuse charge for allegedly dragging 14-year-old
"But when I got to that photo of the guy who shot himself in the note that said forgive me, it...
Man discovers gruesome evidence photos on cameras purchased from City of Huron auction
Huron, SD Police Car
Graphic photos left on City of Huron camera spark controversy for victims rights
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Police say a male suspect crashed a stolen truck into a Winthrop, Massachusetts, home then got...
Racial motivation being probed in shooting of 2 Black people in Mass.
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Rescuers stay hopeful about finding more survivors in condo rubble
The West is bracing for extreme heat this week.
Hot week ahead: Millions under heat alerts
Two men in Australia have been fined for violating Sydney's latest round of lockdowns after...
Police rescue spooked nude sunbathers from Australian forest
Two separate shootings have left one person dead and at least 13 others injured Sunday night in...
1 dead, 13 wounded in two shootings in Chicago