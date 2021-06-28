2nd air service to begin operating out of Watertown airport Thursday

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Watertown will soon be in the unusual position of having two commercial airlines operating out of its airport.

Denver Air Connection launches service to Denver and Chicago from the Watertown Regional Airport on Thursday.

But, they’ll have competition from SkyWest Airlines, which is staying in Watertown, at least for the time being - even after losing the Essential Air Service contract and the federal subsidies that come with it.

Glen Rich is the co-founder of Denver Air Connection. He told Watertown Radio they’re coming into Watertown without any stated goals in terms of ridership, partly due to the competition they’ll face.

“Typically you have one airline here, which is the case in any city supported with the EAS system,” Rich said. “We’re going to see what happens.”

Rich said the quality of Denver Air’s aircraft and service will help steer passengers their way.

The Pierre Regional Airport will find itself in the same position of having two air service providers on Thursday.

Officials from both cities expressed surprise and frustration when the U.S. Department of Transportation announced earlier this year that SkyWest’s Essential Air Service contracts would go to Denver Air in both communities. DOT officials said Denver Air’s services are cheaper for the federal government. Both cities have moved to challenge the DOT’s decision.

