Another semi falls victim to low-clearance bridge in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An infamous bridge in Pierre remains undefeated after another tall vehicle attempted to test its low clearance.

A semi-truck’s trailer got stuck under the Pierre Street bridge around 8 a.m. Monday, Dakota Radio Group reports.

The crash resulted in significant damage to the trailer. Authorities have not released an estimate on the cost of the truck’s damage.

Dozens of semi-trucks and other tall vehicles have regretted taking a chance against the bridge’s 11′3″ clearance over the years. While the crashes seldom result in injuries, the bridge has yet to meet a reefer trailer or camper air conditioning unit it can’t smash with aplomb. In May of 2020, two trucks got stuck under the bridge within a week. A few months later, the bridge claimed three vehicle victims in less than 24 hours.

