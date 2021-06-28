Avera Medical Minute
Chances of Rain Today, Tomorrow

Drying out for the Fourth
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll see increasing cloud cover through the day ahead of a chance for some showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 80s for most of the region with a few upper 70s mixed in there. With the thunderstorms that pop up this afternoon, little to no severe weather is expected.

Tuesday, we’ll see a chance for a few showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm, especially in southeastern parts of the region. Otherwise, we’ll be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. We’ll start to see the sun come back out and temperatures will warm into the upper 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.

By Friday, we’ll keep the sunshine around, but we’ll cool temperatures off just a bit. Highs will still be in the low to mid 80s. Over the holiday weekend, we’ll be warming up a bit. Highs will be in the upper 80s in the east to the mid 90s out west for Saturday. Sunday is looking even hotter with low 90s in the east and upper 90s in central South Dakota.

By early next week, it looks like we’ll be staying fairly toasty. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s across most of the region. It looks like we’ll stay mostly dry, as well. We’ll just have a couple slight chances of rain next Monday and next Wednesday.

