Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Community raises money for Fla. officer who was shot in the head

By WKMG staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WKMG) – People in Daytona Beach are raising money for a police officer who was shot in the head last week.

So far, they’ve brought in more than $280,000 through a GoFundMe page, and they’re not stopping there.

The prayers and passionate words of support continue pouring in for Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor.

Many came together Sunday and signed a large banner. Others rallied at a lemonade stand for the latest fundraiser aimed at supporting Raynor and his family.

“You’re in our thoughts and prayers, and we got your back,” said Bill Kaber, who supported a fundraiser.

Police and federal authorities captured the alleged shooter, 29-year-old Othal Wallace, early Saturday after a manhunt that lasted more than 50 hours.

Authorities said he was found with guns and ammunition inside a treehouse in DeKalb County, Georgia, outside of Atlanta – at a property that police said had ties to the NFAC organization, a Black nationalist paramilitary group.

Police said Raynor was shot Wednesday evening after he encountered Wallace as he was investigating a suspicious vehicle.

As the growing support continues for the injured officer, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said he’s showing signs of improvement.

Young said Raynor has recovered enough to endure more testing at the hospital.

Raynor, though, still has a long road ahead of him.

Copyright 2021 WKMG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the focal points of the South Dakota Peach Festival includes what's being called the...
‘World’s Largest Peach Cobbler’ at SD Peach Festival in Sioux Falls
Zhanna Ana Ohanesyan
LifeScape employee facing abuse charge for allegedly dragging 14-year-old
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
"But when I got to that photo of the guy who shot himself in the note that said forgive me, it...
Man discovers gruesome evidence photos on cameras purchased from City of Huron auction
Huron, SD Police Car
Graphic photos left on City of Huron camera spark controversy for victims rights

Latest News

Long-long brothers reunite after nearly 60 years
New York man reunites with long-lost brother after nearly 60 years
Woman killed in crash near Lennox identified
Teen use of e-cigarettes skyrocketed more than 70% after Juul’s launch in 2015, leading the...
Juul to pay $40 million in North Carolina teen vaping suit settlement
Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett describes seeing a girl at the collapse site who is waiting on...
Mayor: Child alone outside collapse site brings tragedy home
The storm could produce between 1 and 3 inches of rain with higher amounts in some coastal areas.
Tropical storm warning issued for South Carolina coast as depression forms