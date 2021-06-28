Court Documents: Mitchell man kicked front door down in home burglary, shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Mitchell man was shot with a shotgun outside his home following a home burglary on Saturday, according to court documents.

According to the documents, Mitchell Police officers were called to a home in the 200 block of North Edmunds at 9 am. Documents say the shooting victim’s girlfriend was at home alone when the suspect kicked the front door open. The suspect, 24-year-old Ransom White Lance, allegedly pointed a shotgun at the woman’s head and demanded she put items from the home and her cellphone into a backpack.

The woman was escorted out of the home at gunpoint when the shooting victim arrived home, according to the documents. The woman fled the scene and Lance allegedly shot the victim with the shotgun before also fleeing.

Authorities later arrested Lance at his residence in Mitchell. Inside Lance’s residence, police say they found the backpack with stolen items, a shotgun and shotgun shells, as well as, methamphetamine.

Lance is facing first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a controlled substance.

Documents say Lance was known to the shooting victim and his girlfriend.

