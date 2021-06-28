Introducing the adorable 2021 Gerber Spokesbaby: Zane Kahin

(Gray News) - Gerber announced the winner of its 11th annual photo search Monday.

Zane Kahin, of Winter Park, Florida, will serve as the 2021 Gerber Spokesbaby, in addition to an honorary role on Gerber’s executive committee as Chief Growing Officer.

“Photo search is a moment that brings families together in celebration year after year, and the Gerber family is delighted to welcome Zane as this year’s Gerber Spokesbaby and first-ever Chief Growing Officer,” said Mohini Joshi, vice president of marketing at Gerber. “By recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby, we celebrate the diversity of families – whether that’s where we’re from, who our parents are or the circumstances in which baby came into the world.”

Baby Zane’s cheerful attitude, infectious giggles and playful smile captivated the judges. He’s been spreading joy and laughter since his birth on Feb. 3, according to a news release from Gerber.

“Zane is our little comedian – he loves to crack himself up and even wakes up laughing,” said Erin Kahin, Zane’s mother.

Erin Kahin was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 27. She said doctors were unsure how her treatments would impact her ability to have children.

“After getting married to my husband over a year ago, we surprisingly conceived naturally and had a near-perfect pregnancy,” Erin Kahin said. “Our family continues to enjoy every moment and look at life with appreciation and a sense of humor.”

Baby Zane will work with Gerber to help the next generation of babies grow and thrive.

According to Gerber, he will serve as the official Chief Taste Tester to try and review new baby food products and provide the executive team “advice” about what babies need for the future.

Additionally, Zane will get to be guest Gerber CEO for a day where he will “help” make business decisions.

Zane and his family were awarded $25,000, free Gerber products for up to a year and a Chief Growing Officer wardrobe provided by Gerber Childrenswear.

Gerber launched the photo search contest in 2010 after being inspired by photos sent in by parents who see their little ones resemble the iconic Gerber logo.

