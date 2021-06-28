Avera Medical Minute
Iowa man pleads not guilty in chloroform abduction of woman

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - A 20-year-old Iowa man accused of hiding in the backseat of a Nebraska woman’s car and using zip ties, duct tape, and homemade chloroform to abduct her has pleaded not guilty to charges in the case.

The Sioux City Journal reports that Zack Smith, of Bronson, entered the pleas Monday to third-degree kidnapping, false imprisonment, and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. His bond has been set at $250,000.

Sioux City police say the woman was reported missing June 3 the morning after her car was found abandoned with her purse and cellphone inside.

Police say the woman managed to escape from a storage shed on Smith’s property while police were searching for her.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

