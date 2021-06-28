More Times Square police after man wounded by stray bullet

Avera Medical Minute
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Mayor Bill de Blasio promised to boost the number of police officers in Times Square after a man reportedly visiting New York City with his family was shot and wounded.

It was the second shooting in two months at the famous Manhattan tourist attraction and a high-profile setback for the city as it begins welcoming back tourists after a year-long pandemic lockdown.

The 21-year-old victim was shot in the back about 5:15 p.m. Sunday, police said.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

