New Drive-in offers family atmosphere in Lennox

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A new business in Lennox is garnering attention for being more than an ice cream stand.

Chuck’s Drive-In, at 1012 South Main Street, opened in June. The family-style dining has movies for the kids inside, with booths and counter seating. You can also order at the walk-up window and eat at the outside tables, or order at the drive-thru.

Along with a variety of ice cream treats made to order, it features burgers, chicken strips, and chislic. Owner Bob Huber says the chislic, made the “authentic” way, is a local favorite.

“The Chislic is mainly made from fat lambs, ah cut up into cubes and put on a stick, and you deep fry it for 30 to 40 seconds, and once it’s done, it’s out. A little bit of garlic salt on it, and a little toast or crackers, and it’s a little taste of heaven,” said Huber.

Chuck’s Drive-In is named after Huber’s late father-in-law, also known as Mr. G, who was a beloved athletic director for decades in the nearby town of Irene. The business is open daily from 11 am to 9 pm.

