Noem says she’s sending South Dakota National Guard troops to U.S.-Mexico border

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem says she is sending South Dakota National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to deal with a surge in migrant crossings.

Noem tweeted Monday that she is sending up to 50 National Guard troops to Texas to “help secure” the border.

“The Biden Administration has failed to keep America safe,” the tweet said. “We shouldn’t be making our own communities vulnerable by sending police to fix Biden’s border crisis.”

Noem’s tweet was sent from her official account Monday evening, though it said she’s “officially announcing” the deployment Tuesday morning. A separate tweet from Noem’s personal Twitter account directed to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said “help is on the way.”

The number of unauthorized crossing at the U.S. southern border has surged in 2021. ABC News reports over 180,000 migrants crossed the border in May, the highest level in over 20 years.

Last month, the Department of Homeland Security requested that the Department of Defense keep troops at the U.S-Mexico border beyond Sept. 30, according to a report from The Hill. About 4,000 National Guard troops are at the border as part of a deployment that began in 2018 and was scheduled to end in October.

Former President Donald Trump declared an emergency over unauthorized crossings at the border in 2019. President Joe Biden rolled back the emergency declaration when he took office but has not sent any troops home from the border.

Other states have already announced they are sending troops to the border. Last week, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced plans to send National Guard south. Florida, Nebraska, and Idaho have announced similar plans.

